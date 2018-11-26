Interrogation and investigation over families of fugitive suspects involved in serious crimes a normal practice in China: experts

By Liu Caiyu Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/26 22:33:40

Liu Changming accused of lending 9.8b yuan in illegal loans





A pair of children of Liu Changming, a former executive at a Guangzhou-based State-owned bank who is still at large, claimed that they could not leave China at the airport even though they hold passports of the US, according to New York Times on Sunday.



Liu, 53, former head of Bank of Communications Guangzhou branch, was accused of illegally lending 9.8 billion yuan ($1.4 billion). Liu disappeared toward the end of 2007, People's Daily reported.



Liu was among the most-wanted fugitives listed by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in April 2015, those involving the most amount of money of the list. Liu was placed on an Interpol red notice in October 2009.



A list issued by the Interpol National Central Bureau for China said Liu is most likely hiding in Singapore or the US, two countries that China has no extradition treaty with.



The persuasion of family and friends is the most common way of retrieving a fugitive, Zhuang Deshui, deputy director of the Research Center for Government Integrity-Building at Peking University, told the Global Times.



Persuasion is also the most economic way, Zhuang said, since other methods, such as tracing fugitives through an extradition treaty with other foreign governments have to go through a complicated procedure and are expensive.



It is normal to investigate the families of fugitives with serious crimes regardless of their nationality, an official at the Supreme People's Court told the Global Times on condition of anonymity.



The Chinese government is normally in possession of the information of fugitives' families, including their assets, when the fugitive is investigated, since they are either insiders, participants or agencies involved in crimes, Zhuang noted.



More than 50 of the 100 fugitives had been captured by February and the rest are mostly hiding in Western countries, including Canada and the US, Beijing Youth Daily reported.



As of June 2017, China had signed extradition treaties with 48 countries and put in place judicial assistance arrangements on criminal offenses with nearly 60 countries and regions.



Liu had worked in several banks, including the Shenzhen branch of the People's Bank of China since the 1980s. He manipulated many illegal loans, news site Caixin online reported in April 2015.



The report quoted anonymous sources as saying that Liu acted arbitrarily at work - many loans did not go through proper procedure, and subordinates who went against him were asked to leave.





Newspaper headline: Fugitive banker still on the run



