Teenage girl forced into sex, killed and dismembered

Police in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province have solved a homicide case involving a 15-year-old girl who was forced into prostitution by her teenage peers and later beaten to death and disremembered.



The victim, Liu Yu (pseudonym), left home in Shenmu, Shaanxi Province on September 22 and never returned, The Beijing News reported on Sunday.



All six suspects have been detained and confessed to the crime, the report said, noting that they are between 14 and 17 years old.



"The body was dismembered. Police made a DNA test and are still waiting for the results," Liu's father was quoted as saying in a report on Friday.



A Shenmu police officer said that "Liu was battered to death the night of September 23."



"The suspects found her dead the next morning. We cannot tell the exact death time," the officer said.



Details leaked online said Liu was taken by three suspects to a hotel for sex. Because the customer was not satisfied, the suspects took Liu to an isolated house and beat her with a belt and brick for several hours.



After the suspects found Liu dead, they dismembered her and buried her next to a nearby wall.



Local police confirmed the authenticity of the details on Thursday but declined to reveal more information as investigation was ongoing.



Global Times

