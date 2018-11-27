EU Commissioner calls for joint global management of marine resources

The European Union (EU) has called for effective management of fish stocks, proper utilization of maritime space and joint planning and management of the world's oceans at a global conference on sustainable blue economy currently under way in Nairobi, Kenya.



Karmenu Vella, EU Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries told the conference the world must not repeat the same mistakes it has made on the utilization of land by doing the same at sea and that the world's marine resources must be shared and planned.



Vella said President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has recently proposed a new Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs between Europe and Africa.



The alliance is expected to help create at least 10 million jobs in Africa within the next five years, the EU Commissioner said.



He said the Sustainable Fisheries Agreement signed between the EU and other African countries will help to provide technical support in sustainable and environmental friendly fishing.



"Dedicated support to develop the blue economy in our partner countries can be included in these agreements. We can also team up in fighting illegal fishing," the EU official said.



The EU Commissioner said efforts to curb illegal fishing led to an increment in the fish stocks. This is a result of controls against illegal fishing in some 50 countries cooperating with the EU to curb misuse of the resources at sea.

