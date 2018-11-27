Abe's push to revise constitution takes more time: Komeito chief

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the ruling coalition's junior Komeito party, indicated Monday that it might be difficult next year for lawmakers to push forward effectively with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to amend the country's pacifist constitution.



Yamaguchi pointed out that there will be a number of global and other high profile events hosted or taking place in Japan next year, including the Group of 20 summit, Rugby World Cup and the abdication of Emperor Akihito.



"It will be hard to find political leeway to work toward a consensus on constitutional revisions," Yamaguchi was quoted as saying at an event organized by Kyodo News.



While Abe has expressed his ongoing will to present the ruling party's draft amendment of the constitution to parliament, Yamaguchi pointed out that the commissions on the constitution in both chambers of parliament have not yet started their debates on the issue.



This is due to the Abe-led Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) having not presented its amendment proposal.



For the supreme law to be revised, Abe will need to secure a two-thirds majority at both houses of parliament and a simple majority in a national referendum.



But according to Yamaguchi, these steps seem to be a long way off, despite Abe's prior eagerness.



"Such a prerequisite still seems far away," he said.



Abe's career goal has been to revise the war-renouncing Article 9 of the supreme law, which bans the maintenance of war potential and the use of war as a means of settling international disputes.



Abe believes amending Article 9 by specifically referencing the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) will clarify the constitutionality of the SDF.



Those opposed to the move, however, believe that such a revision will be used to bolster Japanese forces and their international footprint, in contrast to the pacifist stance of the constitution.

