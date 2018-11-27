Chinese police hand over drug trafficker to Vietnam

Chinese police handed over a suspected drug trafficker to Vietnam Monday.



Nong Van Khoi, the plotter of a major cross-border drug trafficking case, was transfered to Vietnamese police via the Friendship Pass in the city of Pingxiang, a busy border pass in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



In February, Vietnamese police busted a gang smuggling drugs from Laos to China via Vietnam's northern Cao Bang Province and seized 288 blocks of heroin, weighing over 100 kg in total. But the main plotter fled to China.



Vietnamese police reported the case to Chinese police. In September, Interpol also issued a red notice for Nong Van Khoi.



Chinese police caught Nong Van Khoi in the city of Huizhou in south China's Guangdong Province on Oct. 25.



China and Vietnam have conducted joint anti-drug operations in border areas since 2014.



"The joint operations have yielded remarkable results since they were launched," said Yan Qiwei, director of the anti-drug team of the regional public security department. "The two sides have strengthened exchanges and information sharing this year."



As of Nov. 1, the joint anti-drug operations in Guangxi had cracked a total of 536 cases, 30 of which involved Vietnamese, and seized 741 suspects, including 43 Vietnamese suspects, and over 250 kg of drugs.

