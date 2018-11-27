China lays solid foundation for halting carbon emissions rise by 2030

China has laid a solid foundation for fulfilling its pledge to halt the rise in carbon dioxide emissions by around 2030, said Xie Zhenhua, the country's special representative for climate change affairs Monday.
By 2017, China's carbon intensity, or the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP, had dropped about 46 percent from 2005 levels, meeting the target of a 40-45 percent drop by 2020, Xie said at a press conference.
The share of renewable energy in China's primary energy consumption stood at 13.8 percent at the end of last year, Xie said. "Although there is still some distance from the goal of 15 percent, the target will definitely be met by 2020."
By the end of last year, China had raised the forest stock volume by 2.1 billion cubic meters from the 2005 level, meeting the goal of a 1.3-billion-cubic-meter increase by 2020, he added.
"With these goals met, a very solid foundation has been laid for meeting the target of halting the increase of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, and even accomplishing that sooner than planned," Xie said.
China will remain steadfast and active in addressing climate change and implementing the Paris Agreement
, according to Xie, making the remarks before the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Katowice, Poland next month.