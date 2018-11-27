China hopes UK and EU will finally reach consensus on Brexit

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/27 0:55:56





The European Council on Sunday endorsed the agreement and Political Declaration on the UK's exit from the EU, as well as on a framework of the future relationship between the EU and the UK.



"Both the EU and the UK are China's Comprehensive Strategic Partners," spokesperson Geng Shuang told a daily press briefing, adding that a prosperous, stable and open Europe and the UK are in the interest of all parties.



Geng said China's established policy of promoting parallel development of China-EU and China-UK relations will not change, and China stands ready to work with the EU and the UK to make new contributions to world peace, stability and prosperity.

China hopes that the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (UK) and the European Union (EU) will finally reach a consensus on Brexit , a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.The European Council on Sunday endorsed the agreement and Political Declaration on the UK's exit from the EU, as well as on a framework of the future relationship between the EU and the UK."Both the EU and the UK are China's Comprehensive Strategic Partners," spokesperson Geng Shuang told a daily press briefing, adding that a prosperous, stable and open Europe and the UK are in the interest of all parties.Geng said China's established policy of promoting parallel development of China-EU and China-UK relations will not change, and China stands ready to work with the EU and the UK to make new contributions to world peace, stability and prosperity.