Nigeria bombs Boko Haram locations after military base attack

The Nigerian Air Force has bombed several Boko Haram terrorists' locations following their attack on a military base in Metele area of northeast Borno State that resulted in the deaths of some 70 soldiers last week, local media reported Monday.According to PRNigeria, a local media in Abuja which syndicates press releases for Nigeria's security agencies, the latest airstrikes had destroyed a convoy of vehicles linked to Boko Haram attackers involved in last week's raid on the military base at Metele in Borno State.The Boko Haram attackers had used rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns and AK47 rifles in raiding the military base where a number of officers and men of the Nigerian Army killed."The Nigerian air force is following the trail of the terrorists and has successfully destroyed about seven vehicles including gun truck and eliminated all the terrorists in the vehicles," PRNigeria quoted a military source as saying.The source said the air force deployed the Mi-35M, multi-role combat helicopters which deliver better flight performance with high-precision weaponry in destroying ground targets.President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the killing of military personnel in Metele village of Borno by Boko Haram terrorists, saying his administration remains committed to the security of military personnel and other citizens.Buhari also dispatched the Minister of Defense, Mansur Dan-Ali, to Chad for an emergency meeting with the Chadian President, Idriss Deby, on the deterioration of security at the Nigeria-Chad border.Dan-Ali had on Thursday briefed President Buhari on security development across the country. Dan-Ali said the recent killings of some Nigerian soldiers were by the "Islamic West Africa Province", a breakaway Boko Haram sect, operating along the Nigeria-Chad border. Metele is a remote village bordering Nigeria and Chad.