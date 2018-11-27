Navy admiral Craig Faller takes charge of US Southern Command

Navy Admiral Craig Faller took charge of the Florida-based US Southern Command on Monday.



Faller assumed command from outgoing Admiral Curt Tidd during a ceremony at the Southern Command headquarters near Florida's Miami, presided by Defense Secretary James Mattis.



Marine General Joseph Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also attending the event.



Faller, a native of Fryburg, Pennsylvania, most recently served as senior military aide to Mattis, according to his Navy biography.



He has previously led forces in support of US operations in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.



The Southern Command oversees US military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is also responsible for security of the Panama Canal and the naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

