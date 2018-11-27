Chinese pianist to join global musicians in classic Beethoven at New York's Carnegie Hall

Chinese pianist Warren Lee will share the stage with a number of world-renowned musicians and vocalists to perform Beethoven's Ode to Joy at New York's Carnegie Hall, a press release said on Monday.



Lee will be featured as the piano soloist in a Dec. 3 concert which celebrates the ten years' course of the Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY), a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues.



Born in Hong Kong, China, Lee made his televised debut with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of six. Also a composer and music educator, he was awarded the Ten Outstanding Young Persons Award (Hong Kong) in 2012 in recognition of his significant contribution to the music profession and the community.



Lee will join a string of famed artists including Danielle Talamantes, Claudia Chapa, Peter Scott Drackley and 12 international choirs to perform Ode to Joy, or Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 12, which is German musician Ludwig Van Beethoven's best-known work and one of the most performed symphonies in the world.



DCINY was founded in 2007 with its first public performance in January 2008. Over 40,000 musicians representing 45 countries and regions have participated in DCINY productions during the past ten years.

