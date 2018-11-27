US-listed Chinese firms trade higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Monday with all of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of JD.com and Ctrip.com International advanced 6.18 percent and 5.91 percent, respectively, leading the gainers in the top 10 stocks of the index.



Shares of TAL Education Group and BeiGene, Ltd. rose 5.33 percent and 4.14 percent, respectively, also among the biggest winners in the top 10 stocks of the index.



US stocks rallied on Monday as major tech shares rebounded after last week's steep sell-off, bolstering the broad market.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 354.29 points, or 1.46 percent, to 24,640.24. The S&P 500 was up 40.89 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,673.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 142.87 points, or 2.06 percent, to 7,081.85.



The Cboe Volatility index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, decreased 12.17 percent to 18.90 on Monday.



As of Friday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 2,395.99, marking a 3.89-percent decrease for the month-to-date returns and a 22.49-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

