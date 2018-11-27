US dollar rallies amid uncertainty over Brexit deal under discussion

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/27 8:38:50





Political instabilities continue to weigh on the euro. Despite the EU support, doubts are growing over whether British Prime Minister Theresa May could win over a divided parliament for her plan for future ties between Britain and the bloc.



The British parliament will hold a vote on the deal "likely to take place in mid-December," according to local media.



Due to objections by critics in May's Conservative Party and opposition parties, investors have been concerned about the reaction of the global financial markets if the parliament rejects the Brexit deal under discussion.



In late New York trading, the euro was unchanged at close to 1.1329 dollars from 1.1329 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound increased to 1.2811 dollars from 1.2808 US dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.7228 dollar from 0.7226 dollar.



The US dollar bought 113.64 Japanese yen, higher than 112.88 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 0.9991 Swiss franc from 0.9974 Swiss franc, and it increased to 1.3241 Canadian dollars from 1.3230 Canadian dollars.

