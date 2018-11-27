Trump suggests federal gov't launch its own worldwide TV network

US President Donald Trump on Monday floated the idea that the federal government launch its own television network, as he criticized CNN's news coverage.



"Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way," Trump tweeted. "Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, Great!"



Trump regularly slams coverage of his administration, calling some negative stories "fake news."



In recent months, the president stepped up his attacks against the media, labelling some news outlets and journalists "enemies of the people."



The relationship between Trump and CNN has been particularly contentious.



Earlier this month, the White House suspended press credentials of Jim Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent, following his heated exchanges with the president during a post-midterm election press conference.



Last week, the White House restored Acosta's press pass after the previous decision was challenged in court and a federal judge ruled in favor of Acosta.

