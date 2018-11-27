729 injured in 6.4-magnitude earthquake in western Iran

At least 729 people were injured in the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Sarpol-e Zahab city in Kermanshah Province in western Iran on Sunday, semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Monday.



According to Iran's Emergency Medical Services, many people sustained injuries while trying to run outdoors following the strong quake.



The Sunday earthquake struck the areas that had recently been recovered from the devastating 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab last year, according to Mehr.



There has been no death report in the quake so far, Mahamoud Reza Moradi, the President of Medical Science University of Kermanshah Province, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday.



According to Iranian Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 1637 GMT, was at the depth of 7 km, 34.38 degrees north latitude and 45.70 degrees east longitude.



The quake caused serious damage to the natural gas, electricity and water network in the cities and villages of Kermanshah province.



All the schools and universities in the province were closed on Monday.



The earthquake in Kermanshah was also felt in the neighboring provinces of Lorestan and Ilam and Kordestan, as well as in the border areas of Iraq.



At least 200 aftershocks, ranging from 2.4 to 5.2 magnitude, have been registered in the region so far.



In Nov. 2017, 211 Iranians died and 7,100 were injured in a huge 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit the Iran-Iraq border in Sarpol-e Zahab area.

