Trump to rally for GOP Senate candidate in 2018 midterm finale

US President Donald Trump will travel to state of Mississippi on Monday to rally support for GOP Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith ahead of her runoff election against Democratic opponent Mike Espy.



Trump will make at least two stops for Hyde-Smith, whom the Mississippi governor appointed earlier this year to temporarily fill the US Senate seat being vacated due to the resignation of Thad Cochran. Hyde-Smith is the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress.



During the Nov. 6 election, neither Hyde-Smith nor Espy received the requisite 50 percent of the vote, forcing a runoff between them in the deep-red state.



The winner of the runoff, scheduled on Tuesday, will finish the final two years of a term started by Cochran.



According to a poll conducted last week by RRH Elections, Hyde-Smith has a 10-point lead over Espy.



Tuesday's runoff election will also conclude the 2018 midterm elections, during which Republicans consolidated their majority in the Senate while Democrats flipped nearly 40 seats to recapture the control of the House.

