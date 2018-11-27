First cross-river bridge on Lhasa-Nyingchi section of Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts track laying

Workers lay tracks on the Yarlung Zangbo River bridge of the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in Gonggar County of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 26, 2018. The Yarlung Zangbo River bridge, the first cross-river bridge on the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, started its track laying on Monday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
