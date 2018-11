Campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning, China's Guangxi

Students queue in a campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2018 shows a campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Students walk in a campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Nov. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2018 shows a campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2018 shows a campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Photo taken on Nov. 25, 2018 shows a campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2018 shows a campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)