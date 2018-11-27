Onion market festival held in Bern, Switzerland

Onion toys are displayed for sale at the annual "Zibelemaerit" in Bern, Switzerland, Nov. 26, 2018. The "Zibelemaerit" (onion market) is a traditional one-day festival which has been held on the fourth Monday in November since the early 15th century. Farmers from the surrounding area brought some 57 tonnes of onions and garlic to the capital to sell. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

People visit the annual "Zibelemaerit" in Bern, Switzerland, Nov. 26, 2018. The "Zibelemaerit" (onion market) is a traditional one-day festival which has been held on the fourth Monday in November since the early 15th century. Farmers from the surrounding area brought some 57 tonnes of onions and garlic to the capital to sell. (Xinhua/Ruben Sprich)

