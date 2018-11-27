White House decorated for Christmas

The Green Room is seen decorated for Christmas during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Nov. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

Christmas decorations are seen at the White House during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview in Washington D.C., the United States, on Nov. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

The United States Marine Band performs in the Grand Foyer of the White House during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview in Washington D.C., the United States, on Nov. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

The Red Room is seen decorated for Christmas during the 2018 Christmas Press Preview at the White House in Washington D.C., the United States on Nov. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

