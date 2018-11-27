Mexico deports 98 Central American migrants

Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) deported 98 Central Americans following their failed attempts to cross into the United States, the Mexican government said Monday.



Some 500 migrants from the massive caravan attempted to illegally cross the border on Sunday. This led US authorities to fire tear gas and shut the border crossing for several hours.



Mexico's Interior Ministry said 98 migrants were sent to INM and the authorities are also looking for others involved in the illegal attempts to breach the border.



The Central Americans were deported for violating immigration law as they attempted to assault Mexican agents, according to a press release.



"Whoever takes part in the violent actions, such as those that occurred yesterday, will be subject to the deportation process," INM said.



More than 7,400 migrants have arrived in the Mexican border state of Baja California during the past few weeks, according to the Interior Ministry.



The governor of the state of Baja California, Francisco Vega, has asked the federal government to consider the caravan as a national security issue.

