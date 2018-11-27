Chinese president leaves for Spain, Argentina, Panama, Portugal visits, G20 summit

President Xi Jinping left Beijing Tuesday for state visits to Spain, Argentina, Panama and Portugal, and the 13th Group of 20 (G20
) summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Xi was invited to pay the visits by Spanish King Felipe VI, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. He was invited to attend the G20 summit by Argentine President Mauricio Macri.
Xi's entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan; Ding Xuexiang, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee; State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi; and He Lifeng, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the National Development and Reform Commission
.