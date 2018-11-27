China's Dezhou signs MoUs with Bangladesh to boost bilateral investment cooperation

Bangladeshi and Chinese business organizations have signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen further relations and develop mutual cooperation.



The MoUs were inked between Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Dezhou Economic and Technological Development Zone at a seminar titled "China (Dezhou) Bangladesh Investment and Industry Cooperation" on Monday.



On the sidelines of the seminar, a "Business Match-Making Session" was held with the participation of businessmen from Bangladesh and the city of Dezhou in China's Shandong province.



BIDA in collaboration with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) organized the seminar which was supported by Dezhou Municipal Government, National Dezhou Economic and Technological Development Zone and the China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Dezhou Branch.



Kazi M Aminul Islam, executive chairman of BIDA, and E Hongda, director of management committee of Dezhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, presented at the seminar.



Speaking at the seminar, E Hongda said Dezhou investors are seeking investment opportunities and partners in Bangladesh in various fields including agriculture, machinery, technology and cars, renewable energy and equipment.



Moreover, he expressed the hope that the events will pave the way for further collaboration on business and joint-venture investment between investors from Dezhou and Bangladesh to benefit both two countries.



BIDA executive chairman said that steps are underway to facilitate more Chinese investment in Bangladesh, through legal frameworks and the investment and business environment.



He also encouraged Chinese and Bangladesh enterprises to go for partnering and expanding investment in Bangladesh to boost the economy of both countries.



The seminar was followed by a few paper and video presentations from both sides, showcasing trade, commerce and investment opportunities and facilities for businesses in Bangladesh and China.

