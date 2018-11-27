Chinese medical device manufacturers display core technologies in US

About 50 Chinese medical device manufacturers displayed their core technologies and latest achievements at a high-level meeting in the radiology industry that kicked off Sunday.



The annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, an international society of radiologists, medical physicists and other medical professionals, will run six days.



Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd., one of the leading medical device manufacturers in China, put on display advanced CT, MR, PET-CT as well as other core technology components, marking its 19th consecutive year to attend the meeting.



"In recent years, China's medical device industry has achieved development in leaps. Thanks to the application of artificial intelligence, some of the products made in China are now at world top level," said Patrick Wu, vice chairman of China Association of Medical Equipment and CEO of Neusoft Medical.



The company's products are used in over 9,000 medical institutions in over 110 countries, with its total installed capacity exceeding 30,000 units, Wu said.



"To compete with global medical equipment giants, our advantages lie in high quality, reasonable price and customer-oriented services," said Jiang Shuyin, vice president and general director of brand and public relations management center at Neusoft Medical.



MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd., another medical device producer in China, also attended the annual meeting with its independently designed and produced CT equipment CURA-CT16 and ScintCareCT16, both having been granted certification by the US Food and Drug Administration.



"After spending five years in research and development, CURA-CT16 and ScintCareCT16, excellent in performance and stability, have gained widespread recognition in the world," said MinFound's CEO Jiang Haochuan.



Jiang added that the company is committed to bringing positive changes to the international radiology industry and making Chinese brands influential in the world.

