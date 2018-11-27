Chinese pupils to learn AI in schools next year

Chinese pupils can learn artificial intelligence (AI) in primary and secondary schools starting next year, local media have reported.



A 10-volume textbook series on AI, published by East China Normal University Press, is being rolled out in hundreds of schools across the country, the China Daily reported Tuesday. The pupils will learn the subject as a selective course or part of school-developed curriculum.



Pilot programs have already been ushered in Shanghai and are popular among pupils, according to the Shanghai-based online news outlet, The Paper.



China has made great strides in AI research in recent years and plans to make AI education available to more school children, the report said.

