China to launch first "Constitution Week" campaign

Published: 2018/11/27





Leading officials and public servants should take the lead in learning, observing, upholding and being allegiant to the Constitution, and better employ the rule-of-law thinking and approaches to solve problems, said the circular.



It called for extensive Constitution education for Chinese youth and improved Constitution publicity in the whole society, including enterprises, rural areas, government organs, communities and cyberspace, in a manner welcomed by the public.



The circular was jointly issued by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the



The document underlined the responsibility of various authorities to advance Constitution publicity and education in legislation, law enforcement, judicial work and legal services.



Constitution Week is part of a month-long publicity campaign for this year's Constitution Day, which falls on Dec. 4.



China's current Constitution was adopted on Dec. 4, 1982.

