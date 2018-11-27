Happy birthday:



Overindulgence will be your worst enemy this weekend. It's time to tighten your purse strings and put more effort into saving money. You may encounter roadblocks when it comes to matters of the heart, but that doesn't mean you should give up. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 8, 10, 19.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although a time-sensitive project has been putting you under a lot of pressure, you will only cause more trouble if you push others to hurry things. If you wait for things to unfold naturally, everything will work out in the end. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will not be able to rely on anybody but yourself this weekend. As busy as you already are, you may have to shoulder even more burdens, as delegating authority will only increase your chances of failure. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Creative pursuits will be the perfect outlets for stress this weekend, so go ahead and let your imagination run wild! Romance is in the air. This will be a good time for some quiet time with that special someone. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Getting out of the house this weekend for some alone time will help put your problems in perspective. Things are never as bad as they seem at first. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Rearranging the furniture in your living space will bring a breath of fresh air into your life. Money matters should be dealt with as quickly as possible, or else they may turn into major issues. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Exploration and curiosity will be highlighted this weekend. If you go seeking adventure you are sure to find it. You will have to let go of the past if you want to move on to bigger and better things. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Any effort into improving your career will be extra effective this weekend. Consider investing in yourself and your future by taking some classes that will enable you to sharpen your skills. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Try to avoid being too aggressive this weekend. You will be able to catch more flies with honey than vinegar. Engaging in social activities may lead to an unexpected romantic encounter. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



It's time to start thinking about retirement. A balanced approach to investing will get you a lot farther than putting all your eggs in one basket. Simplicity and common sense will enable you to get ahead of the pack. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Social activities will enable you to expand your circle of friends and discover ways to increase your knowledge and expertise. Creating a budget will allow you to save far more than you expect. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Any positive changes you make this weekend stand a good chance of becoming permanent. This is a good time to establish healthy habits when it comes to exercise and diet. Time spent with family will be time well spent. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Luck will be on your side this weekend. This will be an excellent time to invest, close deals or sign contracts. ✭✭✭✭



