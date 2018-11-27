Crossword

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 La ___ University (Philly)

  6 Mugs, essentially

 10 Fire ___ (gem)

 14 Intestinal blockage

 15 Genesis victim

 16 Start of a Mexican cheer

 17 Nurse Barton

 18 Word gone from the theme answers

 19 Bits of cockpit info

 20 Flag with a plural 18-Across

 23 Greek war god

 25 Himalayan cryptid

 26 Bygone Ford model

27 Riotous bunch

 28 Morning moisture

 29 Consumes

 30 Defame

 32 Mass recess?

 35 Agronomists study it

 39 Be amused with 18-Across

 42 Like squid squirts

 43 Cruising between continents

 44 Borscht ingredients

 45 Decay

 47 Seven, one way

 49 Zodiac roarer

 50 Plane in Paris

 53 Editor's "Let it stay"

 55 Young lady

 56 Pet peeves with 18-Across

 59 Descend

 60 Tiptop rating

 61 Three-pointers

 64 Soothing botanical

 65 Slapstick food props

 66 "Snowy" wader

 67 Actor Le Blanc

 68 "America's Got Talent" features

 69 Entirely untidy

DOWN

  1 Attack word to a dog

  2 Portion of a monopolist

  3 Property seller's temp arrangement

  4 Awaits in the darkness

  5 Son in Genesis

  6 Suspended tracks

  7 Old torpedo launcher

  8 Old Finnish coin

  9 Snow coaster

 10 Have to retrieve extra copies

 11 Climber's spike

 12 Sailor's arresting cry?

 13 Rodeo staple

 21 Caustic drain substance

 22 Pro number cruncher

 23 Nearly priceless fiddle

 24 Ward of Bruce Wayne

 28 CTRL-ALT-___

 29 That sailing vessel

 31 Rise abruptly

 33 Creator of Pym

 34 Feature of James Bond

 36 Comic's quickies

 37 "___ alia" (among other things)

 38 Disinfectant brand

 40 Nosh

 41 Dale Cooper's org.

 46 Plastic ___ Band

 48 "Addams Family" cousin

 50 Bhutan neighbor

 51 "Presto!" relative

 52 Otherwise

 53 Emotionless

 54 Bit of dogma

 55 Make a pig of oneself

 57 Viticultural valley

 58 Agendum, e.g.

 62 "Absolutely!"

 63 Muddy home

Solution



 



