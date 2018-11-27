Puzzle









ACROSS



1 La ___ University (Philly)



6 Mugs, essentially



10 Fire ___ (gem)



14 Intestinal blockage



15 Genesis victim



16 Start of a Mexican cheer



17 Nurse Barton



18 Word gone from the theme answers



19 Bits of cockpit info



20 Flag with a plural 18-Across



23 Greek war god



25 Himalayan cryptid



26 Bygone Ford model



27 Riotous bunch



28 Morning moisture



29 Consumes



30 Defame



32 Mass recess?



35 Agronomists study it



39 Be amused with 18-Across



42 Like squid squirts



43 Cruising between continents



44 Borscht ingredients



45 Decay



47 Seven, one way



49 Zodiac roarer



50 Plane in Paris



53 Editor's "Let it stay"



55 Young lady



56 Pet peeves with 18-Across



59 Descend



60 Tiptop rating



61 Three-pointers



64 Soothing botanical



65 Slapstick food props



66 "Snowy" wader



67 Actor Le Blanc



68 "America's Got Talent" features



69 Entirely untidy

DOWN



1 Attack word to a dog



2 Portion of a monopolist



3 Property seller's temp arrangement



4 Awaits in the darkness



5 Son in Genesis



6 Suspended tracks



7 Old torpedo launcher



8 Old Finnish coin



9 Snow coaster



10 Have to retrieve extra copies



11 Climber's spike



12 Sailor's arresting cry?



13 Rodeo staple



21 Caustic drain substance



22 Pro number cruncher



23 Nearly priceless fiddle



24 Ward of Bruce Wayne



28 CTRL-ALT-___



29 That sailing vessel



31 Rise abruptly



33 Creator of Pym



34 Feature of James Bond



36 Comic's quickies



37 "___ alia" (among other things)



38 Disinfectant brand



40 Nosh



41 Dale Cooper's org.



46 Plastic ___ Band



48 "Addams Family" cousin



50 Bhutan neighbor



51 "Presto!" relative



52 Otherwise



53 Emotionless



54 Bit of dogma



55 Make a pig of oneself



57 Viticultural valley



58 Agendum, e.g.



62 "Absolutely!"



63 Muddy home





