Puzzle
ACROSS
1 La ___ University (Philly)
6 Mugs, essentially
10 Fire ___ (gem)
14 Intestinal blockage
15 Genesis victim
16 Start of a Mexican cheer
17 Nurse Barton
18 Word gone from the theme answers
19 Bits of cockpit info
20 Flag with a plural 18-Across
23 Greek war god
25 Himalayan cryptid
26 Bygone Ford model
27 Riotous bunch
28 Morning moisture
29 Consumes
30 Defame
32 Mass recess?
35 Agronomists study it
39 Be amused with 18-Across
42 Like squid squirts
43 Cruising between continents
44 Borscht ingredients
45 Decay
47 Seven, one way
49 Zodiac roarer
50 Plane in Paris
53 Editor's "Let it stay"
55 Young lady
56 Pet peeves with 18-Across
59 Descend
60 Tiptop rating
61 Three-pointers
64 Soothing botanical
65 Slapstick food props
66 "Snowy" wader
67 Actor Le Blanc
68 "America's Got Talent" features
69 Entirely untidy
DOWN
1 Attack word to a dog
2 Portion of a monopolist
3 Property seller's temp arrangement
4 Awaits in the darkness
5 Son in Genesis
6 Suspended tracks
7 Old torpedo launcher
8 Old Finnish coin
9 Snow coaster
10 Have to retrieve extra copies
11 Climber's spike
12 Sailor's arresting cry?
13 Rodeo staple
21 Caustic drain substance
22 Pro number cruncher
23 Nearly priceless fiddle
24 Ward of Bruce Wayne
28 CTRL-ALT-___
29 That sailing vessel
31 Rise abruptly
33 Creator of Pym
34 Feature of James Bond
36 Comic's quickies
37 "___ alia" (among other things)
38 Disinfectant brand
40 Nosh
41 Dale Cooper's org.
46 Plastic ___ Band
48 "Addams Family" cousin
50 Bhutan neighbor
51 "Presto!" relative
52 Otherwise
53 Emotionless
54 Bit of dogma
55 Make a pig of oneself
57 Viticultural valley
58 Agendum, e.g.
62 "Absolutely!"
63 Muddy home
Solution