Reform, opening-up exhibition receives over 520,000 visits

The exhibition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up has received more than 520,000 visits as of Nov. 26, according to the exhibition office Monday.



Incorporating texts, photos, videos, new media technologies, and interactive activities, Xinhua News Agency, one of the organizers, has become one of the highlights of the exhibition during the past two weeks.



A camera-like machine attracted many visitors. People can select one of the 12 photos taken by Xinhua about the reform and opening-up, and the machine can combine the photo with visitors' own pictures to produce and print a unique "postcard."



"It is worth waiting for so long," said a visitor named Sun Zhao.



The exhibition opened in the National Museum on Nov. 13.

