China tightens regulation of after-school institutions

Chinese authorities have adopted a set of measures to tighten scrutiny of after-school training institutions across the country.
Illicit training institutions should be named and shamed, with information about penalties imposed on them published via the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, according to a document issued by the Ministry of Education
, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Ministry of Emergency Management.
"Unlicensed training institutions and those offering unauthorized training programs should be banned," the document said. "Market regulators can revoke business licenses of those involved in violations."
Local education authorities are required to speed up examination and approval of qualified training institutions to ensure there are no training institutions operating without license by the end of 2018.