Happy birthday:



New opportunities for career growth are heading your way. You will be able to increase your chances for success by furthering your education through classes or self-study. A romantic encounter will get your heart beating. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 8, 12, 11.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



While a task you have to complete today may not be that difficult, it will still prove troublesome if you choose to handle it on your own. You are sure to come across a great deal if you head out for a shopping trip. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



While things may be going your way right now, do not allow your head to get lost in the clouds. There are a number of matters that are sure to trip you up if you don't treat them seriously. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Trying to take too much on at once will cause you to lose focus. You will have a better chance at succeeding if you focus your time and energy on one task at a time. Money is about to become tight, so keep an eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Music will provide some much-needed inspiration today. If you are willing to open your mind to new possibilities, you will be able to see the world through new eyes. Don't hesitate to push your imagination to its limits. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The only way to get rid of that nagging feeling in the back of your head is to listen to it. Your subconscious is probably trying to get you to notice something you've missed. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



If you are unhappy with the way things are in your life, today is the time to make a change. Fortune will be on your side if you decide to try something new. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Take some time to pursue the more creative side of life by heading to an art museum, take in a show or maybe even create something yourself. Tread carefully when it comes to emotions. Losing your temper will spell disaster for you.✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Sometimes we can be our own worst enemies. This will be especially true for you today. Your best chance of staying out of your own way is to put off any major decisions until next week. ✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Fortune will shine down on you today. This will be the perfect time to take part in risky ventures. Although success is not guaranteed, the chances of failure are far lower than usual. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will be able to take the sting out of a recent failure by taking a close look at where you went wrong and then making plans for what your next move will be. Be careful when working in a group. Someone will do all they can to push your buttons today. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will come across a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity today. The hard part will be recognizing this opportunity when it comes and then jumping on it before anybody else can get a chance. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although your luck may not be the greatest today, that doesn't mean you still can't accomplish great things. Just ensure you proceed with greater caution than usual. ✭✭✭