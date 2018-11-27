Gold subdued ahead of Fed Chair speech, G20 meet

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as the dollar held firm, while investors awaited clues on the pace of future US interest rate hikes and as the US-China trade spat sours ahead of a G20
summit.
Spot gold inched 0.09 percent lower to $1,221.24 per ounce at 17:00. US gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,220.2 an ounce.
Investors will hold steady until the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting are released and more clarity emerges around the trade conflict leading into the G20 summit, said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
Investors are holding off on the back of comments by US President Donald Trump that he will move to increase tariffs on Chinese imports, contrary to recent speculation that he might reach a deal when he meets with Chinese leaders at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires later this week.
"When these concerns have elevated, investors have tended to seek haven in the US dollar itself rather than gold. It has been an issue plaguing the gold market for a while now," Hynes said.
Gold prices have lost over 10 percent from their April peak as investors turned to the dollar as a safe haven with the trade war unfolding against a backdrop of higher US interest rates.
The dollar index on Tuesday held gains and hovered near its highest level since November 15.
Investors also awaited Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and minutes from the Fed's November 7-8 meeting, due later this week, which will likely indicate the pace of interest rate hikes in 2019.
Slowing global growth has raised expectations the Fed may halt its tightening cycle sooner than previously expected.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. They also boost the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
"Lack of movement in the spot price suggests that the market is cautious... I expect gold to remain supported above $1,207," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager of ABC Bullion in Australia. Indicative of investor sentiment toward bullion, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.15 percent to 761.74 tons on Monday.