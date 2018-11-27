China stocks end lower on back of Trump comments

China stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, while investors remained on the sidelines amid a slowdown in global growth.
The Shanghai Composite index ended flat at 2,574.68, and the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 0.13 percent lower, after trading higher earlier in the session.
Small losses were seen across the board. CSI300's financial sector sub-index closed 0.3 percent lower and the consumer staples sector ended down 0.5 percent.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.25 percent and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.83 percent.
Sentiments were dampened as the White House appeared hawkish ahead of the scheduled meeting between the leaders of China and US at the G20
summit late this week.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said he expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent currently. Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on the increase, planned for January 1.
The ongoing trade tensions appear to be having an impact on China's trade patterns. The country's imports of soybeans from Brazil doubled year-on-year in October, according to figures published on Monday. China's soybean imports from Russia also shot up 60 percent year-on-year.