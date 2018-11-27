Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The person in the video was not me. It was just someone who looks similar to me… There are many people who look alike. Some even said I look like a Chinese movie director."So said a man surnamed Tong who was recently being charged with theft by the Fangshan District court. The public prosecutor accused Tong of two cases of theft which happened in July and August, respectively. However, Tong denied both cases. When the prosecutor showed two videos in court, Tong argued it was just a person who looks like him. The prosecutor suggested imprisonment between eight months to a year alongside fines. Tong's court sentence was not pronounced in court. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)