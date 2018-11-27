Euro bond traders trigger ‘Plan B’ for no-deal Brexit

London-based bond trading platforms and investment banks running European governments' debt sales are accelerating plans to move business across the Channel, fearing a no-deal Brexit
will leave them unable to serve continental clients.
In the latest high-profile move, the London Stock Exchange said last week that its MTS Cash platform would shift a fifth of its trading volume - which averages 13.4 billion euros ($15.3 billion) a day - to Milan. Trading in the UK government bonds will stay in London.
Rival BrokerTec is moving trade in euro-denominated repos and government bonds to Amsterdam by February. Multi-dealer electronic platforms Tradeweb and MarketAxess, which connect investors to bond dealers, have also made preparations to move business from London to the Dutch financial capital.
The MTS move shows the industry is increasingly choosing to vote with its feet to avoid losing "passporting" - the automatic right for a firm registered in a European Union country to do business with any other member state - after the UK leaves the bloc in March.
Passporting has allowed a large chunk of the trade in European government bonds, worth tens of billion euros a day, to be done through London via a network of investment banks, interdealer brokers and trading platforms.
Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement with Brussels allows for a transition period when rules on relations with EU countries, including passporting, remain unchanged. However, the deal faces strong opposition at home.