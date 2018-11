A crane unloads containers from a China-Europe freight train from Madrid, Spain at Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province on Tuesday. The cargo includes wine, auto parts and kitchenware. This year marks the fourth anniversary of the opening of freight routes linking Yiwu, dubbed the "world's supermarket," with Europe's largest small commodities marketplace Madrid. Boosted by the route, Yiwu's imports from Spain surged 8.82 percent year-on-year to 60 million yuan in the first 10 months. Photo: IC