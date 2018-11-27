Midterm elections bare US rural-urban split

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT





"The Democrats have become the urban party and Republicans have become the rural party." I was told so by a Republican, who lives in the Maryland suburb of Washington D.C., after the US midterm elections in early November. The much-anticipated elections, which many believed was a game-changer, saw the Republicans lose control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats for the first time in eight years, but manage to hold on to the Senate.



I was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to observe the elections. In this liberal, traditionally blue city, most people I spoke to said they wanted a change in their country and voted for Democrats. But a Washington-based official told me that an hour's drive in any direction from Philadelphia is the domain of Republicans.



The argument that US politics has increasingly turned into a struggle between urban and rural voters has been going on for several years, and the division between the Republicans and Democrats is, in the eyes of people I talked to in Philadelphia, wide. Whereas other presidents have tried to push back against partisan divisions, Trump relishes them. NBC News ran an article before the elections with the headline: Americans are divided over everything except division.



As many observers would reckon, it was rural America that lifted Trump to the presidency two years ago. Rural Americans are more likely to be white and less likely to have college degrees than people in urban areas, and these are the two factors linked to voting for Trump.



The rural whites, worried about economic distress, are suspicious of institutions and government located in big cities with big populations, and they can easily find scapegoats for their misgivings - social diversity and inclusion. And ever since Trump was elected, his anti-immigration and white supremacist message has gathered steam and has been increasingly appealing to them.



Now that Democrats won the House while Republicans tightened their grip on the Senate, the former have begun shooting darts at Trump. A group of 2020 Democratic hopefuls last week challenged the Trump administration over its deployment of 5,800 troops to the US-Mexico border before the midterm elections. The president's business is also expected to face sharp scrutiny under House Democrats. It has been reported that they will target 85 subjects for their investigations into Trump's decisions, including his travel ban and family separation policies.



But Trump is not the one to give in easily. "They can play that game, but we can play it better," Trump responded. At a White House press conference the day after the midterm elections, he vowed a "war-like posture" if Democrats come after him.



The game of chicken is already being played on the US stage. It seems that though US politics now has a semblance of balance, the division in people's minds will only steer the checks-and-balances system, which the US prides itself on, away from its supposed functions.



While the Republicans and Democrats are enjoying this tit-for-tat, what is at stake is the effectiveness of the US government in forming domestic and foreign policies. An article by Council on Foreign Relations experts noted that "the bodies charged with constraining presidential power have been steadily losing both their willingness and their capacity to rein in presidents." The authors blamed the rise of partisanship for this.



Right after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told supporters the result is about restoring "checks and balances to the Trump administration." But Pelosi herself is facing hurdles as members of her own party are threatening to withhold support for her House Speaker role. A politician is both unpopular and extremely well known - this has become a quirky feature in US politics.



What is also at peril is US moral standing on the world stage. Many American pundits write commentaries in the US media that blame Trump's confusing words and inconsistent strategies as president. After all, Trump is a businessman-turned president, and all his mind has is a "deal".



What may seem odd is that despite the various criticisms against Trump and against what he has said and done, his Republican Party has managed to keep control of the Senate and he can still find a large number of supporters in rural US. Trump may continue to disregard US commitments to its partners and allies and erect walls between people of different races, but his policies do not necessarily exhibit the sort of consistency that his successor would want to follow.



Yuval Noah Harari, history professor and international best-selling author of 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, once noted that this will cost the US trust of the rest of the world. "All the other countries don't wait for the US to lead them and create global consensus, but to build a global consensus that can function no matter who is the president of the US," Harari said.



During my reporting trip in the US, I talked to a couple in Washington. Despising Trump's "Make America Great Again" rhetoric, the woman told me, "America is already great, but now it's less great. When other countries are constantly changing and growing and you have just to keep doing your best. Right now, we are not doing our best."



The author is a reporter with the Global Times. wangwenwen@globaltimes.com.cn