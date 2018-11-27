France demonstrations show public discontent with decrease in purchasing power

Across France, over 100,000 people joined on Saturday the "yellow vest" protests against the government's new taxes on fuel. In Paris, some protesters lit fires on Champs-Élysées and clashed fiercely with police. France is a nation with marches and protests round the year, but why did these protests draw international attention?



Media attention to whether young reformist President Emmanuel Macron can fulfill his campaign promises is facile. What matters is whether France can still be subject to reforms after years of the European debt crisis. I think today's France cannot afford the consequences of reform.



First, France and most EU countries are still suffering from the policy responses to the debt crisis. The subprime mortgage crisis in US triggered a global financial contagion and led to the breakout of the European debt crisis one year later. In response, the EU just followed what the Federal Reserve did and introduced quantitative easing in Europe.



Looking back, while the EU copied US policies, it ignored the differences in culture and economy. On the other hand, the quantitative easing tool adopted by the EU has become a policy of fiscal austerity that makes companies and people in France and most EU countries suffer.



Moreover, the erosion of purchasing power is the prime cause of French protests as France has just recovered from fiscal austerity and the EU economy is still in depression. In the past year, although international crude oil prices rose from $60 to $85 per barrel, the Macron government still decided to raise fuel tax from January 1, 2019. Though the fuel tax hike only affects vehicle users and the well-off with little impact on the majority of people who commute by public transport, why did the decision trigger such a large-scale demonstration?



One explanation might be that the purchasing power of the French hasn't kept pace with the increase in wages of the salaried class every year after the crisis. This could also explain why former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was elected in 2007 because of successfully publicizing his campaign's emphasis on purchasing power, failed to seek re-election in 2012. His successor Francois Hollande eventually ended in the same way as Sarkozy due to the similar root cause: The economy was stagnating and the income of the residents, purchasing power particularly, could not be raised.



Therefore, as long as the purchasing power does not increase, further reforms will remain a burden for France.



Employment rate is another crucial factor. France has seen the highest employment rate in 2018 since the European debt crisis, and the unemployment rate went under 10 percent for the first time. However, the composition of the French unemployed has changed with regard to sector and gender since the crisis. A little progress is far from enough to improve the situation in the entire job market.



Likewise, as long as the unemployment rate is not sufficiently reduced, further reforms will have little effect.



Furthermore, the exodus of the rich and the talented has exacerbated the plight of the French economy and society.



As a resident of Paris for 15 years, I witnessed a large number of people with huge capital, as well as talented people with top qualifications leaving France. Most of these people settle in countries like Switzerland, Canada and the US. The loss of capital and talent has also made it difficult for the French to implement reforms.



Macron, who was regarded promising at the beginning of his tenure, is getting a smack down after just carrying out radical reforms. This is not the failure of Macron, but the fault of the nation after the crisis. As stated above, the reason lies in the fact that it is hard for France to be able to afford reforms at the moment.



Although it is tough, France can still be reformed. It's just that reform measures can't be pushed, but have to be implemented cautiously and steadily. Perhaps, Macron cannot refrain from learning to practice "crossing the river by feeling the stones."



The author is an economics professor at China's University of International Business and Economics. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn