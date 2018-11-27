‘Wonderland’ of late French artist Niki de Saint Phalle showcased at Beijing’s Today Art Museum

Bathroom by Niki de Saint Phalle Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

For late French artist Niki de Saint Phalle's debut showcase in China, Beijing's Today Art Museum is featuring a series of her colorful sculptures, including some from her world renowned The Tarot Garden, in an exhibition entitled Legendary Female Artist of the 20th Century and Her Wonderland.Inspired by famous outdoor landmarks such as Antoni Gaudí's Park Güell in Barcelona, and The Park of Monsters in Bomarzo, as well as Palais Idéal by Ferdinand Cheval and Watts Towers by Simon Rodia, The Tarot Garden is a large sculpture garden in Tuscany, Italy, containing 22 huge figures representing the artist's interpretation of the mysteries of the tarot.The garden took her 20 years to finish.The exhibition is scheduled to run until March 10, 2019.