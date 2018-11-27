City contributes most in bank card consumption

A new report released on a think tank forum shows that the average monthly consumption payment via bank or credit cards in four cities - Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou of Yangtze River Delta region - was over 5,000 yuan ($720) per person in 2017, thepaper.cn reported Monday. Shanghai ranks first at 10,457 yuan, based on payment data of all major bank cards used in 34 cities of the region.



Average monthly consumption payments in Hefei of East China's Anhui Province and six other cities of East China's Zhejiang Province, including Ningbo, Jinhua and Jiaxing, reached between 3,500 yuan and 5,000 yuan each person.



The report also shows that, in terms of constructing a consumption city, Yangtze River Delta region as a whole has significant advantages. Cities in southern Jiangsu Province and Zhejiang also develop rapidly in terms of regional consumption based on their geological advantages and proximity to central cities.

