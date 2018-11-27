County-level veterans affairs bureaus established across the country

Veterans affairs bureaus have been established in counties across China, as the State Council institutional reform plan pushes ahead.



The Communist Party of China (CPC) on March 21 released the Plan to Deepen Reform of Party and State Institutions. The establishment of a veterans affairs department was included in the plan.



On Sunday, a city-level veterans affairs bureau was unveiled in Hebi of Henan Province, Central China. Veterans affairs bureaus were also unveiled in each county in Hebi.



Runan county, Shangcai county of Zhumadian, Sanmenxia's Shanzhou district and Yima city, Henan Province, also unveiled veterans affairs bureaus on Monday.



Bureaus were established in Zhongxiang city and Hanjiang district of Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on the same day.



Binzhou and Yantai of Eastern China's Shandong Province reportedly established the bureau recently.



According to the website of the local government, a notice on the organization and establishment of the city's veterans affairs bureau was issued by the municipal government of Binzhou last week.



The bureaus were established to safeguard the legitimate rights of servicemen and their dependents, as well as reinforce the availability of service and security work for veterans.



According to the Plan for Deepening Reform of Party and State Institutions, institutional reform plans in the county level should be submitted to the CPC Central Committee by the end of the year under the leadership of the provincial-level Party committee and all the work should be done by April of 2019.

