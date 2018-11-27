Dezhou agreement in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi and Chinese business organizations signed three agreements to strengthen relations and develop mutual cooperation.



The agreements were signed between the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Dezhou Economic and Technological Development Zone at a seminar called China (Dezhou) Bangladesh Investment and Industry Cooperation on Monday.



On the sidelines of the seminar, a business matchmaking session was held with the participation of businesses from Bangladesh and Dezhou, East China's Shandong Province.

