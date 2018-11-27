Algerian phosphate project deal

Algeria and China on Monday signed cooperation documents for the implementation of an integrated project worth $6 billion for the extraction of phosphate in the eastern region of Algeria.



The deals were signed by the CEO of Algerian energy giant Sonatrach Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour and Chairman of CITIC Construction Chen Xiaojia in the province of Tebessa, in east Algeria.



The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and his cabinet, plus officials from four eastern provinces involved in the project.



The two parties are due to meet again in December to sign the shareholder pact for the establishment of the consortium group, as a final step that precedes the start of the construction stage of the project in early 2019. The production phase is planned for 2022.

