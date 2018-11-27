Putin warns Ukraine against any ‘reckless’ moves

Members vote during a meeting of the UN Security Council about the situation in Crimea at UN Headquarters in New York City, US on Monday. Photo: VCG

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned Ukraine against any "reckless acts" after Kiev declared martial law in response to Moscow's seizure of three of its navy vessels.The Ukrainian parliament late Monday voted in favour of President Petro Poroshenko's request for the introduction of martial law in border areas for 30 days.The move came after Russian forces fired on, boarded and captured three of Kiev's ships on Sunday off the coast of Crimea, sparking the most dangerous crisis between the ex-Soviet neighbors in years.Martial law gives Ukrainian authorities the power to mobilize citizens with military experience, regulate the media and restrict public rallies in affected areas.In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Putin expressed "serious concern" over its introduction, the Kremlin said in a statement.Putin said he hoped Berlin could intervene with Ukrainian authorities "to dissuade them from further reckless acts."Moscow has accused Kiev of planning Sunday's confrontation as a provocation aimed at drumming up support for Poroshenko ahead of elections next year and convincing Western governments to impose further sanctions on Russia.Putin said Kiev's actions were "clearly taken in view of the election campaign in Ukraine."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that Kiev's martial law threatened to cause an "escalation of tensions in the conflict region" in the east of the country.Moscow has so far resisted calls to release the three ships or the 24 sailors it has detained.Some of the sailors will face trial in Simferopol - the main city in Crimea - on Tuesday, the peninsula's human rights ombudsman Lyudmila Lubina told AFP.The rest are expected to face trial on Wednesday, she said, while three others were still in hospital after being wounded in the weekend clash.