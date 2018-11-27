Xinjiang launches online culture promotion program

Residents in Kashi, Northwest China’s Uyghur Autonomous Region sing and dance outside in March 2007. Photo: VCG





Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region started an online culture promotion program on Tuesday to encourage local residents and visitors to express their feelings on the place and stories that reflect its social development.



The activity has attracted thousands of Chinese netizens, with many posting their photos of their visit and their impressions of Xinjiang's scenic beauty, friendliness of local residents and food.



The program is being promoted by several government departments and news portals, including the publicity department of Xinjiang and ts.cn, according to a report from ts.cn on Tuesday.



Netizens of different ethnic groups living in and outside Xinjiang are welcome to participate in the activity to display "a true Xinjiang" - its tourism, people's lives and social development - to the outside world. They can upload their photos, audio and video about the region.



Netizens can also make short videos on douyin.com, a popular video-sharing platform in China.



The webpage with hashtag #when I speak about Xinjiang# on Sina Weibo has attracted more than 1.36 million viewers with hundreds discussing on the webpage.



An online vote will be organized to select favorite works among netizens and the best ones will get an award.



Global Times