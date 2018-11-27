Barcelona top global sports pay league

Barcelona are the best-paid team in global sport and the first to have average basic annual pay of more than 10 million pounds ($12.8 million), according to a global survey published on Monday.



The Spanish giants return to the top of the pay rankings in the ninth edition of Sporting Intelligence's Global Sports Salaries Survey (GSSS) for the first time since 2012.



The average annual basic first-team salary at the Camp Nou was more than 10.45 ­million pounds in late ­November of the 2018-19 season, the ­British-based researchers said.



Barcelona are well clear at the top of this year's list but domestic rivals Real Madrid have climbed to second place. Average basic pay at the Bernabeu is just over 8 million pounds per year.



In third place are last year's No.1 team, basketball's Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA (7.85 million pounds).



The metric used by the GSSS is average first-team pay. It looks solely at earnings for playing sport, not for endorsements or other extracurricular activities.



Six of the top 10 payers in this year's GSSS are NBA teams.



As recently as the 2015 GSSS, there were eight soccer teams in the top 10 but there are just four this year - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.



