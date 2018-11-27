China to support global blue economy

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/11/27 22:13:40

Kenya to host first-ever such conference in Africa with 10k participants





Xu Jinghu, special representative of the Chinese government on African affairs, told the sustainable blue economy conference in Nairobi that Beijing has supported global efforts to boost growth of the blue economy through improved governance and the sharing of knowledge and expertise to strengthen conservation of the marine ecosystem.



"China calls for a blue economy partnership and the resolution of ocean issues through cooperation," Xu said.



Kenya is hosting the first-ever blue economy conference in Africa that has drawn more than 10,000 participants from 183 countries.



More than 10 heads of state and government mainly drawn from Africa, representatives of multilateral agencies, industry executives, ministers, scientists and grassroots campaigners are attending the three-day conference.



Xu said that the blue economy has become an integral component of its sustainability agenda, hence the need for key stakeholders to pay enough attention to the sector.



"The blue economy is part and parcel of the development of ocean countries and has already become a new engine of the global economy," Xu said, adding that prudent use of marine resources is key to achieving the UN 2030 goals.



"At the same time, in jointly building the



The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit held in Beijing in September also adopted an initiative that covers blue economy cooperation between China and Africa.



Xu said that China is ready to offer technical and financial support needed to spur growth of the blue economy in Africa and other developing countries.



Xinhua

China will rally behind global efforts to promote the growth of the blue economy in line with its sustainable development agenda, said a Chinese government official on Monday.Xu Jinghu, special representative of the Chinese government on African affairs, told the sustainable blue economy conference in Nairobi that Beijing has supported global efforts to boost growth of the blue economy through improved governance and the sharing of knowledge and expertise to strengthen conservation of the marine ecosystem."China calls for a blue economy partnership and the resolution of ocean issues through cooperation," Xu said.Kenya is hosting the first-ever blue economy conference in Africa that has drawn more than 10,000 participants from 183 countries.More than 10 heads of state and government mainly drawn from Africa, representatives of multilateral agencies, industry executives, ministers, scientists and grassroots campaigners are attending the three-day conference.Xu said that the blue economy has become an integral component of its sustainability agenda, hence the need for key stakeholders to pay enough attention to the sector."The blue economy is part and parcel of the development of ocean countries and has already become a new engine of the global economy," Xu said, adding that prudent use of marine resources is key to achieving the UN 2030 goals."At the same time, in jointly building the Belt and Road initiative, China will work for greater complementarity in ocean economy strategies and industries among countries, share our experience in the development of the ocean economy, actively explore bilateral and multilateral cooperation ranging from marine resources development and protection, mariculture, fisheries and marine tourism," Xu said.The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit held in Beijing in September also adopted an initiative that covers blue economy cooperation between China and Africa.Xu said that China is ready to offer technical and financial support needed to spur growth of the blue economy in Africa and other developing countries.Xinhua