Experts cite lack of laws as animal abuse videos resurface online

A screenshot of The Beijing Shows shows a woman preparing to stomp on a tied -up sheep. Photo: The Beijing News

Commercial videos containing attractive women abusing animals have resurfaced online, with Chinese commentators on Tuesday citing the lack of specific animal protection laws for the "sick" phenomenon.Several Chinese websites, including video sharing platforms Youku and social media service QQ, have featured videos of dogs, rabbits and toads being stomped to death by a attractive woman wearing stockings and high heels, The Beijing News reported on Monday.Such fetish videos started to emerge online in China in 2010, and one of the most prominent cases was a Chinese girl crushed a rabbit with her high heels. The animal-killing video trade has been secretly making deals over the years due to legal loopholes.Those videos were being sold online from 10 yuan to more than 10,000 yuan ($1,438) each. Some video makers offered tailor-made services, filming the video based on customers' requirements, like stomping animals to death, castrating or peeling off their skin or seeking a specific attire for the woman in the video.Video of stomping small turtles and toads sells for 500 yuan and castrating or peeling off the skin of larger animals is about 15,000 yuan, the Beijing News report quoted a woman named Jia, who identified herself as a horse rider on video sharing site Youku.Meanwhile, the website and social media accounts exposed by the report could not be found as of Tuesday.Chen Minjie, a staffer from the Cat and Dog Welfare Program of the Animal Asia Foundation, told the Global Times on Tuesday that animal protection laws in China cater to wild and endangered animals, but provide no protection for common animals such as pets or poultry.Chen said her team have found about 400,000 videos tagged with the key words "abusing animals" on video platform iqiyi every day. Platforms including Taobao and Tencent also have such videos.But Zhu Wei, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times that spread of the videos online violates the China's Cybersecurity Law. Platforms are responsible for deleting such content on their platforms.The report said the secret industry has a 20-year history, which hailed from overseas. Some were compiled into discs and sold in countries since their laws are severe in protecting animals.