China-Maldives economic ties don't exclude other nations: analysts

By Shen Weiduo Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/27 22:29:57

China-Maldives economic relations do not exclude other countries

A view of the Maldives. File photo: VCG



The Maldives' new government will finally make the wise choice and turn to China for infrastructure and financial support, which are critical to the economic development of the island nation, given China's strength and ability in the sector, experts said on Tuesday.



Experts also noted that China has never blocked anyone, including India, which is also seeking for a bigger presence in the country, when building a closer trade relationship with the Maldives.



According to a Reuters report, Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer said on Monday that most infrastructure projects China is building in the country are executed at inflated prices.



However, Ameer also said the Maldives would not pull back on the contracts.



Long Xingchun, an associate professor at China West Normal University, said that the infrastructure projects China helped built under the



Long said China is among the rare countries that have strength in the infrastructure sector. China is known for its reasonable prices and relatively good quality infrastructure.



According to a report from guancha.cn on Tuesday, tourism is the Maldives' main industry, contributing more than 30 percent of its GDP, accounting for 60 percent of its foreign exchange earnings and creating one-fifth of domestic employment.



China has been the largest source of tourists to the Maldives for eight consecutive years. In 2017, there were 300,000 tourist arrivals from China, more than three times the second-largest source of visitors (Germany, with 91,000), the report said.



"Although India is also seeking a larger influence in the South Asian countries, its ability to build infrastructure projects couldn't compete with China's, " Long said, adding that India even has problems in building its own infrastructure bases.



Zhao Gancheng, director of the South Asia Studies Department at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies said that remarks made by the new finance minister also show that the new government is bargaining for larger financial support from China and could be a "subtle invitation" for Chinese investors



"The Maldives doesn't have much choice, the new government will make the pragmatic choice to turn to China," Zhao said.



But Zhao also noted that the BRI, as well as China's trade relationship with Maldives, has not excluded anyone including India. Previously, the Maldives' new government also claimed that it would pull out of a free trade agreement with China.



In response to this, Geng Shuang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on November 20 that "The free trade agreement is mutually beneficial, and it was based on friendly and equal consultations. We believe the Maldives will make the correct choice."



China will continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation with the Maldives and firmly maintain positive bilateral relations, Geng said.



Experts said that although China is promoting a closer trade relationship with the island nation, the Maldives should guard its credibility by not breaking contracts that were signed before the change of government.



"For China, trade with the Maldives is more like a positive example of showing how China could cooperate with South Asian countries. In this case, the island nation is obviously the one that gets more practical benefits," Zhao said.





Newspaper headline: China-Maldives economic relations do not exclude other countries



The Maldives' new government will finally make the wise choice and turn to China for infrastructure and financial support, which are critical to the economic development of the island nation, given China's strength and ability in the sector, experts said on Tuesday.Experts also noted that China has never blocked anyone, including India, which is also seeking for a bigger presence in the country, when building a closer trade relationship with the Maldives.According to a Reuters report, Finance Minister Ibrahim Ameer said on Monday that most infrastructure projects China is building in the country are executed at inflated prices.However, Ameer also said the Maldives would not pull back on the contracts.Long Xingchun, an associate professor at China West Normal University, said that the infrastructure projects China helped built under the Belt and Road initiative, including the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge and a port development project, will boost the tourism sector that the Maldives relies on.Long said China is among the rare countries that have strength in the infrastructure sector. China is known for its reasonable prices and relatively good quality infrastructure.According to a report from guancha.cn on Tuesday, tourism is the Maldives' main industry, contributing more than 30 percent of its GDP, accounting for 60 percent of its foreign exchange earnings and creating one-fifth of domestic employment.China has been the largest source of tourists to the Maldives for eight consecutive years. In 2017, there were 300,000 tourist arrivals from China, more than three times the second-largest source of visitors (Germany, with 91,000), the report said."Although India is also seeking a larger influence in the South Asian countries, its ability to build infrastructure projects couldn't compete with China's, " Long said, adding that India even has problems in building its own infrastructure bases.Zhao Gancheng, director of the South Asia Studies Department at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies said that remarks made by the new finance minister also show that the new government is bargaining for larger financial support from China and could be a "subtle invitation" for Chinese investors"The Maldives doesn't have much choice, the new government will make the pragmatic choice to turn to China," Zhao said.But Zhao also noted that the BRI, as well as China's trade relationship with Maldives, has not excluded anyone including India. Previously, the Maldives' new government also claimed that it would pull out of a free trade agreement with China.In response to this, Geng Shuang, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on November 20 that "The free trade agreement is mutually beneficial, and it was based on friendly and equal consultations. We believe the Maldives will make the correct choice."China will continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation with the Maldives and firmly maintain positive bilateral relations, Geng said.Experts said that although China is promoting a closer trade relationship with the island nation, the Maldives should guard its credibility by not breaking contracts that were signed before the change of government."For China, trade with the Maldives is more like a positive example of showing how China could cooperate with South Asian countries. In this case, the island nation is obviously the one that gets more practical benefits," Zhao said.