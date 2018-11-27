Start-ups creating more jobs, report finds

Chinese start-ups are becoming more successful in creating jobs, and entrepreneurs are becoming more highly educated, media reports said.
About 27 percent of companies offered six or more jobs last year, up 7.0 percentage points from 2006, according to the 2017/2018 China Report from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor.
Between 2002 and 2017, the proportion of highly educated entrepreneurs also climbed. The report also found that more people with high incomes started their own businesses.
The Entrepreneurship Research Center on G20
Economics, an affiliate of Tsinghua University, conducted the survey, said the newspaper.
The report found Chinese entrepreneurs aged 25-34 are the most active entrepreneurs, in line with global trends. More than 60 percent of the Chinese respondents said they started businesses in pursuit of an opportunity rather than out of necessity.
It said the overall entrepreneurial environment has been optimized, in terms of tangible infrastructure, market openness, and cultural and social norms.
According to the Tsinghua report, more than 60 percent of Chinese entrepreneurs operated wholesale or retail businesses.
A smaller proportion of Chinese were engaged in higher-value business industries, such as information, communications, financial and professional services.
The gain in start-up activity was fueled by the country's commitment to fostering innovative ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit.
In 2014, the government proposed support for mass entrepreneurship and innovation, which has been viewed as a new engine for China's economic growth.