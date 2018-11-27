China opens astronomical science popularizing base in Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

The plaque for astronomical science popularization base was unveiled at the Ngari Observatory in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region Tuesday.



The base, which stands 5,100 meters above the sea level, is designed to be a unique center for astronomical science popularization and education by taking advantage of the Ngari Observatory's fine conditions for observation and its research and innovative capacity. It is the only plateau astronomical science popularizing base in the country.



An online platform for astronomical science popularization will also be built, allowing astronomy lovers from all around the world to observe the starry night skies in Tibet in real-time through the remote control of the telescope.



The Ngari Observatory, based in Tibet's Ngari prefecture, has eight astronomical telescopes and is an important base for astronomical observation and research in China.

